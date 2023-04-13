Seventeen armed bandits loyal to a bandit kingpin GWASKA, including one of his top “commander” known as JARFA were neutralized by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in conjunction with vigilante group in Zamfara.

They were killed during an encounter with the terrorists when they attacked Gidan Ɗanjimma and Kirifada areas in Birnin Magaji Local Government area

Unspecified number of bandits were wounded, including one FREEZER and NO-SULHU who are among GWASKA’s top henchmen.

Sadly, three soldiers and four members of the vigilante group sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds

In a related development, two bandits were killed, several flee with gunshot wounds, One AK47 riffle and a motorcycle were recovered by troops in Maradun local government

Abducted commuters were also abandoned by the Bandits after a gun battle that lasted for several hours

This feat was achieved by troops deployed at forward operation Base, in Maradun local government area when they engaged the terrorists in gun battle

The Successes were recorded when armed bandits blocked Dabaza Bini highway with the intend to kidnap Commuters

Operation Hadarin Daji is a joint military Operation saddled with the responsibility to address Insecurity in the North West Zone of the Country

Military High Command in the Zamfara commend the troops and appeal to the General public to continue to provide timely information to the troops in their quest to restore peace across the state.

Communities in Zamfara have in recent times experience the resurgence of attacks and Kidnapping by armed bandits.

Eighty five women were recently kidnaped by armed bandits and are still in Captivity.