Troops of the joint Task Force (JTF) North West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have recorded another tremendous successes against the Armed Bandits in Zamfara state.

The troops while on their routine patrol at Bakura general areas of Zamfara received credible intelligence on Bandits movement with large numbers of cattle, the troops swiftly mobilised to their routes and there was firefight between them and armed bandits ahead of Galadimai village in Damri district of Bakura LGA of Zamfara state.

After the encounter 3 armed bandits were neutralised while others flee with several gunshot wounds and abandoned the rustled animals.

The items recovered during exploitation include 1 AK 47 rifle with quantity of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 5 Motorcycles recovered. Furthermore, unconfirmed numbers of Cattle, Camel and Sheep were also recovered. The gallant troops have continuous to trail the Bandits through their withdrawal routes.

Similarly, troops while on patrol along Magami community responded to a distress call on kidnap of 6 persons by the Bandits at Magami community.

The troops immediately moved to the scene of the event, on sighting the approach of the troops, bandits opened fire on the troops in an attempt to flee with the victims. Due to superior fire power of the troops, some of the kidnapped victims were rescued while other flee for safety as search efforts ongoing to find the remaining victims.

2 bandits were neutralised, Items recovered from the fleeing bandits are;

1 AK 47 rifle, quantity 3 7.62mm Special rounds, 6 Automatic Grenade Launcher Bombs, sum of N3700 and 2 Magazines were captured.