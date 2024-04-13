Troops from the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji have killed twelve armed bandits in Zamfara, while others fled with bullet wounds.

One AK-47 rifle, a magazine, two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one locally produced gun, a Dane gun, eighteen rustled livestock, and ten motorcycles owned by the terrorists were recovered and destroyed

The army in an operation Friday morning dominated the Babban Doka, Gobirawar Challi, and Kabaro axis in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, engaging the terrorists in a heavy gun duel.

According to a press statement signed by the information officer of action Hadarin Daji, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale, the victory is part of the ongoing offensive action against violent extremists with the goal of restoring normalcy in the North West region.

The statement adds that throughout the operation, the valiant warriors from Dansadau Forward Operating Base demonstrated remarkable courage and overwhelmed the bandits.

On his part, Commander One Bridage, Nigerian Army Gusau Brigadier General Sani Ahmed praised the troops’ resilience, doggedness, and valor, urging them to keep up the pace and never give up until normalcy is restored in the region.