Troops of operation Hadarin Daji has rescued former Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau, Hassan Abubakar Augie and his Son aged between thirteen and fifteen.

The Victims were abducted Thursday night at their residence in Damba, a Community in the heart of Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital

Authorities say troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Base Mada, while on routine patrol along Shemori – Yandoto road encountered an unspecified number of armed bandits who abducted the former Provost.

Following the superior fire of the troops, the bandits ran in disarray into the forest and abandoned the victims.

Two operational motorcycles were recovered from the fleeing bandits

The victims who were recovered unharmed have been reunited with their relatives amid joy, while forces have maintained aggressive watch and patrol in the General area.

This comes just 24 hours after twenty-four women and one man were kidnapped in Boko village, Zurmi local government area, Zamfara State.