Troops of operation Hadarin Daji have rescued former Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau Dr. Hassan Abubakar Augie and his Son aged between 13 and 25 years.

The Victims were abducted Thursday night at their residence in Damba, a Community in the heart of Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

Authorities say troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Forward Operating Base Mada, while on routine patrol along Shemori – Yandoto road encountered an unspecified number of armed bandits who abducted the former Provost.

Following troops Superior fire, the bandits fled in disarray into forest and abandoned the Victims

Two operational motorcycles were recovered from the fleeing bandits

The victims who were rescued unhurt are reunited with their families amidst jubilation, while troops maintained aggressive vigilance and patrol in the General area

This is coming barely twenty four hours after twenty four Women and one male were abducted in Boko village, in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara State.