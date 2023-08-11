BREAKING: Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its nationwide strike and will resume work on Saturday.

National President of the association, Innocent Orji confirmed the development to TVC News on Friday evening.

Mr Orji said all members have been directed to resume work tomorrow (Saturday). He however said the association will review the progress made in two weeks before taking its next step.

The NARD’S decision is coming 72-hours after the doctors suspended their planned nationwide protest to press home their demands.