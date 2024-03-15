Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued two toddlers and five Women including nursing mothers from bandit enclaves in Zamfara.

The victims who were rescued after two months in captivity are natives of Marange Village in Kagara Local Government Area of Niger State

They were abducted on January 24th, 2024 in their hometown, Niger state

A press statement by the information officer of operation Hadarin Daji lieutenant Suleiman Omale said the success follows an operation by the troops at Kuyambana Forest.

Kuyambana Forest in Zamfara is one of the areas the bandits have several camps and hideouts

The statement adds that the successful rescue operation came as a result of the unwavering pressure exerted on the bandits by the troops, which led to the victims’ escape from the terrorists’ enclaves

“The kidnap victims were liberated following the relentless offensive operations carried out by the vigilant troops in the Kuyambana General area of Zamfara State” The statement reads

“The interception by the troops on the 13th of March, 2024, marked the beginning of their journey to freedom”

Authorities of operation hadarin Daji says upon their rescue, the victims were debriefed and handed over to the relevant authorities for the necessary procedures to reunite them with their respective families

This is the second time in three days troops of operation hadarin Daji rescued hostages from bandit enclaves.