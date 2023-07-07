Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has neutralized four armed bandits in Zamfara while others fled with several gunshot wounds.

The troops also rescued twenty four kidnap Victims after many days in Captivity.

Among the rescued Victims are nine women, fourteen men and an infant.

Some operational motorcycles belonging to the bandits were also set Ablaze by the troops.

The Successes according to authorities were recorded following credible intelligent report on bandits hideout where kidnapped victims are concentrated at Kabugu Lamba forest in Maru Local Government Area of the State.

Advertisement

Arriving the General area, heavy fire fight occurred between troops and the Terrorists for several hours and due to troops fire power supremacy, the armed bandits fled and abandoned the kidnapped victims in some isolated buildings.

The rescued Victims according to the military were reunited with their families.

This is coming less than a week after a Notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji Voluntarily release twenty Kidnap Victims under his control following alleged reconciliation initiated by the Government.