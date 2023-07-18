Troops of operation Hadarin Daji have rescued forty Kidnap Victims in Zamfara.

The Victims were abducted when unspecified number of bandits invaded three villages namely Kyairu, Kyaram and Alkama, in Bukkuyum Local Government area of the state.

A press statement by army authorities says, the Successes follows an intelligent report of heavily armed bandits movement in the affected villages

The troops however mobilized to the area, blocked the bandits route and engaged them in heavy fire fight which lasted for hours forcing the Terrorists to flee into the bush and abandoned the kidnapped victims.

The statement read in parts “on 17th July 2023, following Intelligent report that Armed bandits had kidnapped unspecified numbers of persons from villages around Bukuyyum LGA of Zamfara state”

“The Troops immediately mobilized swiftly for a fighting patrol and established blocking positions around the Bandits withdrawal routes around Kyairu/Kyaram and Alkama villages in Bukuyyum LGA Zamfara state.

The rescued Kidnap victims numbering forty were reunited with their families while ten of them were handed over to the local chief of Gwashi to connect them with their respective families

This is the second time in one week that troops of operation Hadarin Daji are rescuing kidnap victims at different bandit camps and route in Bukkuyum Local Government

Bukkuyum and other local councils in Western Zamfara are still battling with the activities of Armed bandits and Kidnappers, but authorities of the Ñigerian army through the GOC 8 Division says security agencies will not relent in clearing all bandit hideouts in Zamfara and other troubled states.