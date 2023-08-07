The Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji has again repelled bandits attack and killed scores of terrorists.

The troops also arrested bandit Kingpin, rescued eight kidnapped victims, recovered arms and ammunition in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Katsina states

The successes follows troops response to a distress call on armed bandits activities along Gusau-Sokoto Highway and other locations in the north west region

A statement by authorities says troops of Forward Operation Base, Garin Hausawa in Kebbi state received an information of large number of armed bandits sighted in Madobiya village in Danko – Wasagu Local Council and mobilized to the scene, due to troops aggressive posture, the armed bandits abandoned some kidnap victims and fled

Also, along Tsafe – Gusau highway between Tazame and Tabbani villages in Zamfara, Troops engaged the Terrorists in a gun duel which forced the Bandits to flee and abandoned another group of kidnapped victims who were mostly passengers and commuters plying the road

In Sokoto state while on routine patrol along Gundumi and Marnona road troops came in contact with armed bandits and one Bandits was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds

The troops again attacked armed bandits planning to invade Manu village, on sighting the troops, the armed bandits opened fire in order to scare the troops, but the gallant troops resisted and engaged them with superior fire which forced the bandits to flee in disarray.

In another Development, the troops of Forward Operating Base Raka while on patrol arrested a suspected Bandit in Gigane District of Gwadabawa LGA of Sokoto state. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested bandit and his syndicate had been terrorizing the area and are currently undergoing investigation.

Items recovered from the bandits includes One AK-47 Rifle, Magazine loaded with 7.62 special ammunition,

Two Motorcycles, a Mobile phone, blankets and other Engineering equipment.

Again, troops of Sector 2 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed to Katsina state while on a routine patrol along Jibia, Magama and Maidabaru road in Jibia LGA came in contact with large number of Armed bandits, during the encounter, three armed bandits were neutralized while others fled with gunshot wounds.

However, two soldiers sustained gunshot wounds and are currently receiving treatment in a military medical facility.

All rescued Kidnap victims were reunited with their families in their respective Communities.