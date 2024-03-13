Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued ten kidnap victims in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state.

The victims who are mostly women were rescued during a fierce gun duel with the bandits upon arrival in Tsafe town with the intent to abduct innocent persons.

A statement by the information officer, Operation Hadarin Daji Lieutenant Suleiman Omale says, the troops has displayed remarkable valor and dedication during the operation.

He adds that aggressive tactics and unwavering determination of the troops overpowered the bandits, forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush and abandoned the kidnapped persons.

The kidnapped victims according to authorities were reunited with their families.