Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued fifteen Kidnap Victims in Bukkuyum Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The victims were among the unspecified number of Persons abducted by the Terrorists in kayan Boggo village in Bukkuyum Local Council.

The bandits according to a press statement by authorities of operation Hadarin Daji abandoned the Kidnap Victims and flee into the forest following troops Superior fire.

Advertisement

The statement adds that troops on recieving the information, mobilized and block the bandits route forcing them to abandon the Victims and run for their lives

Advertisement

The rescued Kidnap victims were reunited with their families through the District Head of Gwagshi.