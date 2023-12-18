Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued thirteen kidnapped victims and arrested eleven suspected logistics suppliers to a notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu.

Suspected logistics suppliers were arrested at Kwanar Boko in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The troops also recovered two trucks conveying one hundred and twenty seven bags of grains in two Canter trucks belonging to same notorious bandit leader.

A statement from authorities of operation Hadarin Daji says the success recorded is in continuation of the troops relentless efforts and intensified dry season clearance and offensive operations in its areas of Responsibilities which is already yielding results.

The kidnapped victims are natives of Mutunji village where over a hundred locals were abducted by armed bandits earlier this month.

They were rescued during search and rescue operation along Gobirawan Chali and Dangulbi areas along the deadly Dansadau forest in Maru local council.

They were abandoned by fleeing terrorists in the late hours of last Sunday.

The rescued kidnapped victims according to operation Hadarin Daji are currently undergoing medical treatment and debriefing at an undisclosed facility while the suspects are undergoing interrogation.

This achievement by the troops is coming hours after the federal government through the Ministry of Defence has deployed additional troops to all troubled areas in Zamfara.

This also follows the resurgence of activities of armed bandits in the state, which Governor Dauda Lawal Condemned in strong terms.