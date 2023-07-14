Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Foward Operating Base, Gwashi in Zamfara State has again rescued nine kidnap Victims.

The troops while carrying out routine patrol and providing security for farmers in their farm lands, acted on a distress call on Kidnap incident at Mailere village under Gwashi district in Bukuyyum Local Government area

A press statement by army authorities says the resilient Troops mobilized swiftly to the scene of the incident and contact was made with the armed bandits at the entrance of the community and the nine Kidnap Victims were rescued

The troops according to the statement engaged the armed bandits with superior fire power which forced the Bandits to flee and abandoned victims.

The nine rescued Victims were abducted at their homes in Mailere village in Bukkuyum LGA

Bukkuyum is located in Western Zamfara and is one of the local councils that are suffering from activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers

This is the second time in one week troops of operation Hadarin Daji keeping peace in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and parts of Niger states rescued Kidnap Victims unhurt

The successes by the troops is coming 24 hours after the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Sokoto Major General Godwin Mutkut says, there will not be reconciliation with armed bandits

He warned the Terrorists to surrender and lay down arms or will continue to receive heat from the troops

Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal is also up and doing meeting relevant authorities to bring a lasting end to the lingering Security Challenges affecting the state and the entire north west region.

The rescued kidnapped victims who are all male adults were successfully reunited with their families amidst praise and appreciation to the gallant troops.