Police Tactical Operatives in Zamfara has rescued Nine hostages after three days in Captivity

The victims which comprises Seven female and Two male were abducted last Monday in Kucheri, a Community in Tsafe Local Government area of Zamfara State

The rescue of the victims according to the police was sequel to a credible information obtained from a good Samaritan which assisted the Police to successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty

The freed hostages were medically checked at a police health facility in Gusau and thereafter re-united with their families

This Successes is coming barely forty eight hours after troops of operation Hadarin Daji Neautralized seventeen armed bandits, repel attack, recovers riffle and motorcycle in Maradun and Birnin Magaji Local Government areas

Kucheri Village is along the troubled Gusau/Tsafe road and is about two kilometers from Wanzamai village where eighty five women were abducted by fleeing bandits last Friday

Kucheri, Magazu, Wanzamai and other Communities along Gusau/Tsafe /Yankara road have in recent times suffered attacks and Kidnapping for ransom despite efforts by security agencies to rid the area of criminal elements.