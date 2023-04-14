The National Emergency Management Agency has warned that this year’s flood may be as bad as that of 2022 which so far has been tagged the worst ever experienced by the country.

The challenge before the agency is to ensure proper awareness is raised across the country to avert casualties and the type of damage recorded in 2022.

This is a meeting of public presentation of the 2023 climate-related disaster preparedness and mitigation strategies.

Advertisement

The booklet contains strategies to aid organizations and agencies carry out preparedness and mitigative actions to safeguard lives, livelihoods, properties and the environment against hazards related to climate in 2023.

The 2022 floods displaced about 1.4 million people, affected many farmlands, and recorded over 600 deaths.

The preparedness strategy released is to ensure this does not happen.

It projects the implication of the impending flood on the Agricultural sector, environment, water resources, health, transport, power and telecoms sector

It recommends Federal and State government agencies to set up sensitization and awareness campaigns on climate related disasters

Advertisement

It also recommends provision of funds for effective implementation of the strategy and the need for relocation of communities affected by floods to safer places