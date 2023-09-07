Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI have rescued several kidnapped victims and recovered equipment in four states of the northwest region, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina and Sokoto

Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, Force Information Officer, Operation Hadarin Daji, said Armed forces stationed at Forward Operating Base immediately mobilized for a fighting patrol to the general area on August 5 in response to intelligence on bandits moving around Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Council. The patrol’s superior firepower forced the bandits to flee in disarray while possibly suffering gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

After the encounter, eleven Operational Motorcycles were captured from the fleeing Bandits.

Advertisement

Similarly, Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base Anka in Zamfara, rescued 4 kidnapped victims following credible intelligence from locals on mass abduction by bandits at Gangamai village in Gwashi District of Bukkuyum LGA of the state.

Also troops of Forward Operating Base Bini while on patrol rescued two kidnapped victims who were abandoned by marauding bandits and fled on sighting troops

Advertisement

All the rescued victims according to authorities were successfully reunited with their families

The Commander Operation HADARIN DAJI Major General Godwin Mutkut has commended the resilience and commitments of the troops andHe charged them not to relent in their efforts but continue to be on the offensive to deny the Bandits any freedom of action.

Gen Mutkut also called on the residence in the region to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to the security agencies without any delay.