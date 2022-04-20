Troops Kill 15 Bandits, Recover Rustled Cows, Foil Attack On Zamfara Community

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has Neutralized Fifteen armed bandits and foiled what could have been a deadly attack on Sabon Gari, a Community in Bakura local government area of Zamfara State

The Incident happened when heavily armed bandits in their large number launched an attack on the community Tuesday afternoon

On arrival at the Community, the gunmen started shooting sporadically in the air, Injured five Persons and rustled large number of cattle

TVC News gathered that troops deployed to keep peace in Bakura town responded swiftly and engaged the Bandits in fierce gun battle that lasted for over two hours,

which forced the Bandits to abandon the rustled cattle and flee into the forest with Gunshot wounds

Chairman of Bakura local government area Aminu Suleiman Confirmed the attack

He says some locals resisted the bandits from leaving with the rustled cattle which led to death of one person and ten others injured

According to him, three AK 47 ruffles, rustled cattle, one Operational motorcycle and other valuable items were recovered

Aminu Suleiman urges residents of the area to be vigilant and always resist any attempt by any Criminal group to attack their Communities.

The Injured Persons according to him are currently receiving medical attention at the General Hospital, Bakura.