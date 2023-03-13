Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in collaboration with local vigilante foiled bandits attack on Bula village in Kaura Namoda Local government area of Zamfara State.

The terrorists stormed the village Sunday night at about 11:00 o’clock in their large number shooting sporadically in the air to scare the Locals

TVC NEWS gathered that the attack was repelled and the bandits retreated back to the forest due to superior fighting power of the troops who promptly responded to distress call

Operation Hadarin Daji is a joint security taskforce comprises of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, The Nigerian police Force and the NSCDC saddled with the responsibility to address Insecurity in the north west region

Bula village was attacked three months ago but troops on receiving a distress call, blocked the bandits exit route, denied them freedom of action and rescued two women and a Toddler abducted from the village

Bula community has been in the target list of the terrorists who attack communities, kidnap person’s, rustle animals, steal and also destroy valuable properties

This is coming barely forty eight hours after police in the state rescued five Toddlers and nine others Including Nursing Mother’s after sixty eight days in Captivity.