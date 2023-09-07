Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has returned to Nigeria after spending about three-months in Germany on medical vacation.

Although TVC News cannot independently confirm the time he arrived and his present location, sources confirmed to TVC News that he has arrived in the country.

The governor has been in the news over the state of his health since he embarked on a 21-day leave on June 7 and was expected to return on July 6.

Advertisement

But on July 15, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s deputy, took over the running of the state, noting at the time that “Akeredolu will resume duty after being certified fit by doctors”.

The governor’s prolonged stay in Germany has raised concerns over the state of his health.

Details later….