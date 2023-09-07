Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has returned to Nigeria from his three months medical leave.

Government sources said the Governor would arrived Ibadan, Oyo State where he is expected to be briefed by his cabinet members.

Akeredolu began medical leave in June and wsd extended indefinitely by the state House of Assembly.

Advertisement

The Ondo Governor had transferred power to his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in line with constitutional provisions.

Photographs and video of the Governor in a Germany hospital emerged when he celebrated his 67th birthday.

In the video, the Governor was seen alongside his wife and closed associates.

Advertisement

A viral picture of the Governor inside the aeroplane he boarded has surfaced online.