A renowned Legal Luminary and leader of APC in Akoko North West Local Government, Olumuyiwa Olusa has rejoiced with the first family of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on his arrival from medical leave.

The Akoko born politician in a statement signed by his campaign team, has stated that the return of the governor is what the populace of the State has been expecting because of his love for the people.

“I’m so glad our” talk and do” Governor is back to his feet, hale and fit to lead and continue his developmental projects”

“The people are glad because the person they voted for, to transform the State is back to change the narrative of governance”.

“Alot of people in the State are now very active and responsive to their duties because we now have a Governor who’s up to the task to lead and govern” he said.

“Your leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State are invaluable, and we look forward to the continued development and prosperity of the state under your guidance.

“We are all happy the leader is back and it’s our prayer that he will be more fit to lead and no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper” he added.