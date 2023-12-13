The Governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu, has forwarded the letter to embark on a medical leave to the State House of Assembly.

The Governor is expected to proceed on a medical leave today.

The speaker of the state house of assembly, Olamide Oladiji who recorded the letter on behalf of other lawmakers, said the Governor’s action is in line with Section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would now assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Mr Oladiji,who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.