Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has extended his medical leave.

The extension was contained in a letter he forwarded to the state house of assembly.

The date of the governor’ s resumption was not however stated in the letter.

The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji said the Governor’s action is in line with section 190 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria ( as amended).

According to the letter , his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would continue to act as Governor until there is a written declaration to the contrary.

Recalled that in the Governor’s letter of 5th June ,2023, he had earlier informed of his proceeding on medical leave and was expected to resume on 6th July, 2023.

The Speaker who expressed appreciation to God for the speedy recovery of the Governor, expressed optimism that he would soon resume his duty.