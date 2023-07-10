The Federal Government has filed an eight-count charge against former Minister of Aviation Stella Oduah at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Government is accusing her of falsely claiming to have lost her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 3 ( 6) of the miscellaneous offences act CAP and punishable under section 3 (1) of the same act .

She is also being accused of forwarding her credentials to the federal government, which contains an affidavit and extract from the police crime diary, that she lost her NYSC Certificate, a representation which she knew was false and which led to her nomination as a cabinet minister, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 39(2)(a) of the penal code act and punishable under section 39( 2)(b) of the same act.

She allegedly forwarded the same false NYSC Certificate, to INEC in 2015, which led to her Election as a senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, thereby committing an offence contrary to section 157 of the penal code act and punishable under section 158( 1) of the same act