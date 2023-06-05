Former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah has told the Federal court that she is in talks with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the N7.6 billion fraud charge against her.

This is to reach a plea bargain agreement with the commission and avoid going to trial.

Counsel to two companies that are also defendants in the case James Onoja told the court that over 95% of the money has been refunded to the government.

Mr Onoja noted that over N320 million has been refunded with an outstanding N80 million.

Although today’s proceedings were for the arraignment of the defendants, counsel to the 1st-9th defendants prayed the court to adjourn proceedings pending the outcome of the application before the EFCC.

Counsel to the EFCC Hassan Ilema acknowledged that a letter was written to the EFCC by one of the defendants for the matter to be compounded, the EFCC is yet to respond to the application.

He prayed the court to go ahead with the arraignment pending when the commission attends to the application of the defendants.

Although over N320 million has been paid the amount in question is over N7billion.

Presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the major issue is for the federal government to recover its money and payments are already being made, he will the prosecution and the defendants a few days to hold a conference.

Parties are to report back to the court on the 15th of June for a report on the conference and subsequent commencement of trial

Justice Ekwo said In open court that he has been getting calls from a particular number concerning this case.

The alleged caller is not a party in the suit but has breached his privacy.

He noted that the records of the court are public documents that can be accessed.

He will be giving out the said number to the security agencies for appropriate measures to be taken.