Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has extended his three weeks annual leave by two days.

This is due to the two days public observed in the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitri which marked the end of Ramadan.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde.

The statement said the governor would no longer resume on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, as earlier scheduled and announced.

Olatunde said Akeredolu will now resume the first instalment of his 2023 annual leave on Monday, May 1, 2023, while the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa will continue to perform the duties of the office of the Governor in an acting capacity.