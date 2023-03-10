The Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Lagos State University Senate, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, has granted executive approval on behalf of Senate for the extension of resumption date for academic activities at the University to Tuesday, 21st March 2023.

This is in view of the rescheduling of the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly General Elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from Saturday, 11th March to Saturday, 18th March 2023.

She further directed that all students should resume on Tuesday, 21st March 2023 and examinations should continue on Wednesday, 22nd March 2023.

Recall that Senate at its 295th Statutory Meeting held on Thursday, 23rd February 2023, had reviewed its decision at the Emergency Meeting held on Monday, 13th February 2023, on the Ministerial Directive on closure of all Universities and Inter University Centres during the upcoming 2023 General Elections.

The Vice Chancellor and Chairman of Senate, Professor Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello , mni, re-affirmed that other activities of the University should continue to run with particular reference to:

✓ provision of skeletal services by staff members from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm and other essential services by the University; and

✓ students who have registered for their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and have their polling unit (24 – 17 -05 – 065) at the open space at LASU gate should be allowed to exercise their franchise.