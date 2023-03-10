The executive members of the Labour Party in Ogun State have declared support for the All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate, Dapo Abiodun.

They were led by the National Publicity Secretary of the party in the state.

They say they gave their support based on the impact of Dapo Abiodun’s administration on the lives of the People in the state and they are supporting his re-election for another term.

Advertisement

The Governor who appreciates them for their support, stated that it was a clear statement of how his administration has performed over the years and promised not to take their support for granted.

He promised to do more as he’s determined to serve the people of the state adequately and efficiently.

This endorsement came few hours after some Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party and African Democratic Congress in Ijebu East, Ijebu North and Ogun Waterside local governments declared support for Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Ogun State Party agent of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded Presidential Election, Johnson Fatoki and other Chieftains of the Party from Ogun Central have dumped their party to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the State.