No fewer than 50 support groups across the 33 local governments of Oyo state have passed a vote of confidence on the All Progressives Congress’ Governorship candidate Teslim Folarin describing him as the most competent candidate for the position.

The Groups made the declaration at a press conference held in solidarity of the APC Governorship Candidate in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

They believe that the developmental stride of the APC governorship candidate as a lawmaker in Nigeria stands him out amongst his counterparts, asking Oyo residents to come out en-mass to vote cast their ballots for their preferred candidates.

Residents of Oyo state were also asked to defend their votes after casting their ballots and should not be intimidated by desperate politicians.

