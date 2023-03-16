Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party have held a protest rally in Ilorin calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair and unbiased in Saturday’s governorship election.

The rally attended by the Kwara state PDP governorship candidate, Abdullah Yaman,youths and women of the party took off at Mandate office Olohunsogo and ended at the INEC office in Adewole.

The participants carried placards asking INEC to ensure free and fair election on Saturday.

The PDP governorship candidate Abdullahi Yaman enjoined the electoral umpire to ensure early arrival of materials and ensure that their BVAS machines work perfectly in order not to disenfranchise voters.

GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION – INEC COMMENCES DISTRIBUTION OF SENSITIVE MATERIALS

Inec has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to the 34 local government areas of katsina state for the Governorship and house of assembly elections on Saturday.

The early distribution is to ensure the timely arrival of election materials to the local government headquarters for onward distribution to polling units on election day.

The late arrival of election materials at various polling centers in the presidential election was one of the irregularities many observers recorded, and is why arrangements to ensure quicker results are being put in place.

Katsina has a voter population of about 3.6 million registered voters and about 6652 polling centers across the 34 local governments.

The last elections witnessed a large turnout of voters but were generally peaceful and even at the frontline local governments normally flagged as trouble spots.

Already the movement of sensitive materials to distant local government areas like Sabua Baure and others have started with heavy security escorts.

The representatives of the political parties and other observers were also watching closely to see that everything is done by the law.

The atmosphere at present is very calm and peaceful across the state despite the final mobilization being made by various parties ahead of the elections.

APC Accuses PDP Of Plans To Use Bandit Kingpin Bello Turji, Military Officer To Win Election

The All Progressive Congress in Zamfara has alledged that the People’s Democratic Party is planing to use Notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji and a serving Military officer to win the March 18th Governorship and state Assembly election in the state

The APC is also accusing the PDP of plans to attack innocent citizens on election day with the intent to truncate the election due to the fear of losing at the polls

This was contained in a press statement signed by its publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau

The APC is calling on relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency take necessary actions to prevent any attempt by the main opposition party to disrupt the election and peace enjoyed in the state

The statement adds that the party has petitioned the Directorate of State Service and other security agencies on the matter

The APC further appeal to it’s Members, and electorates to remain calm and vote Candidates of their choice on election day

Efforts to speak to the PDP spokesperson in Gusau proves abortive as his phone lines were not going through

It would be recalled that Supporters of the APC and PDP had clashed almost three times since the build up of Electioneering Campaigns ahead of the 2023 General election, which led to the dead of one person and several others injured

