Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says he is not deterred from advocating for equity, justice and fairness despite losing his senatorial bid in the February 25th Presidential and National elections.

Governor Ortom spoke while commissioning Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana Local Government Area, a project executed by his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike.

“The Bible says you shall know the truth and the truth will set you free. And until we get to that level of saying the truth, and standing by the truth, we cannot get anywhere. I could be a victim of fighting for justice, equity and fairness but that does not deter me and I am not standing here as a defeated person.

“I stand tall and I give glory to the Almighty God because the Bible says that many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord God will deliver him from all,” stressing that “all things worketh together for good for those that love God and are called according to His purpose.”

Governor Ortom further stated that “I am not defeated and I stand tall and I am proud of associating with Governor Nyesome Wike and many others who have chosen to stand by the truth and to ensure equity, fairness, and justice for this country.”

Advertisement

He added: “We have everything we need in Nigeria, what is lacking is equity, fairness, and justice and I am very proud that right from the beginning, I stood firm and said after eight years of Presidency in the North, another eight years should go to the South and I am happy that today this is where we are,” Ortom stated.

Governor Ortom lauded Wike for executing the school project stating that “What you have done, posterity will forever remember you and write your name in gold and on the footprints of time because these children will be leaders and if they are educated, they will do things better than being illiterates.”

He emphasized that “I have always said show me the level of your education and I will tell you the level of your development. This is what you have done. At the tertiary levels, I have seen your handwork. At the secondary school level, we are seeing your handwork, and also at the primary level too, you have also demonstrated capacity and willingness to impart on the people of Rivers State.”

Governor Ortom also commended the people of Rivers State for standing with Wike and supporting him in all his aspirations, describing him as “a great Nigerian, a patriot, a man that believes in equity, fairness, and justice.”

He added that “For me and my people, I am very proud of associating myself with you. Though I am older than you, I have learned so much from you, and may God bless you and bless the people of Rivers State.”