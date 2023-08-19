Following the disbursement of 5 billion naira to state governors to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy, the people of Oyo state want the state government to ensure equal and fair distribution of the relief measures among the population.

The effects of the fuel subsidy removal policy have made things worse for Nigerians.

The costs of goods and services keep increasing daily.

To ease the challenges faced by Nigerians due to the current hardship, the Federal Government has declared the allocation of 5 billion naira to each state government with an additional delivery of rice for distribution among the populace.

But, this development has continued to generate reactions amongst Nigerians as citizens of Oyo state hope that the government can reach out to its people in the best ways possible while distributing these resources.

Meanwhile at a symposium held recently in Ibadan, the world bank has described the removal of subsidy as the best move but emphasized that a strong and accountable implementation of relief measures be put in place by the president.

The event, jointly organised by the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Ibadan and the Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research, focused on Economic Opportunity Pathways for Addressing Post-Reform Challenges in Nigeria.