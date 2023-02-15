In fulfillment of his promise to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced by Lagosians due to fuel scarcity and a lack of currency from banks, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has begun the distribution of palliative measures to the citizenry.

Among these are the vulnerable and civil servants. The move is intended to alleviate hunger caused by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) redesigned currency, as well as other crises associated with fuel scarcity.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, gave out palliative to the teeming recipients today at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja, and said the distribution will be ongoing as the government will reach out to religious centers, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), and other distribution channels across the state.

According to him, the purpose of the palliative is to cushion the biting effects of the current scarcity of Naira occasioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) Naira swap policy and the lingering fuel scarcity in the State.

The governor explained that the measures became necessary to improve the situation among the vulnerable residents of the State. Adding that “we are doing this to alleviate the pains and sufferings of Lagosians”

Governor Sanwo-Olu said, “What is inside the boxes are different items for the consumption of the vulnerable society”

In an earlier part of her statement, the Lagos State Government’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Hon. (Mrs.) Cecelia Dada, said that by providing meals to the most vulnerable members of society, Lagosians have been given a palliative measure.

Dada emphasized that the state administration is concerned about the wellbeing of its residents and that the problems experienced by citizens are caused by the naira exchange and the difficulty in getting access to money.