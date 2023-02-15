Operatives of Ogun state Police Command have apprehended the two suspects who bought the stolen car of Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye.

This is in the command’s determination to bring all those directly or indirectly involved in the gruesome murder of the couple and their Son Oreoluwa to justice.

The two suspects, Azeez Usman and Owolaja Aanuoluwapo were arrested at different locations in the state following the confession of the earlier arrested suspects who informed the police that the car was sold to Azeez Usman at rate of #150,000 .

After killing the couple, the suspects got hold of their son Oreoluwa and their adopted child, Felix Olorunyomi, tied them with rope and put them in the booth of the Hyundai car with which they drove them to Ogun river bridge at Adigbe area, where they threw them into the river.

The suspects later parked the car somewhere in oke Ata area of Abeokuta, but later contacted Owolaja AanuOluwapo who went there and drove the vehicle to Azeez Usman’s workshop where the car was butchered into pieces and sold in parts.

Police investigation revealed that the two suspects were duly informed that the car was stolen, but they went ahead and bought it at the rate of #150,000.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba has ordered that all the suspects be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.