Protest erupt in Benin the Edo State capital as protesters blocked major roads to Show their frustration and anger over the ongoing crisis surrounds the CBN naira redesign policy that has caused unwarranted hardship on the people.

There were burn fires and blockade of roads by the protesters.

The protest began this morning when traders besieged the central bank office in Benin demanding for new naira notes as the policy has adversely affected their source of livelihood.

The protest however degenerated and became violent that even Journalists and cameraman were equally attacked.

A group of protesters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have taken to major roads in protest against the continuous scarcity of naira notes and the premium motor spirit.

Many of them are said to have taken over the Eleyele/Eruwa road stopping vehicular movements which has left motorists stranded.

According to report, residents who have set out to go to their various place of works were surprised to discover that the road had been barricaded by the protesting mob

The Eleyele/Eruwa road is the major road that leads Ibadan to Ibarapa zone and vice versa.

In Iwo road, the protest is also said to be gathering momentum as the protesters are said to have gathered in their numbers to occupy the main road

Vehicles are also turning back to seek alternative routes to their various destinations.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory says the current cash crunch is the only bridge the commission needs to cross for a seamless 2023 general election.

Yahaya Bello says INEC in the nation’s capital Capital, requires cash to pay N5,000 each to no less than twelve thousand ad hoc staff for the polls.

This is as stakeholders are cautioning Nigerians on the negative impact of fake news in the forthcoming elections.

In a matter of days, Nigerians of voting age will file to the polls to elect the next crop of leaders that will pilot the nation’s affairs in another four years.

INEC requires the support of all to bequeath a generally acceptable election.

This is the North Central stakeholders’ meeting put together by one of the groups collaborating with INEC in preparation towards the 2023 general election.

It is the last in the series of Zonal meetings to firm up support for the nation’s election body.

Security agencies, professional bodies as well as traditional and religious leaders are partners in this regard as they seek support for INEC.

Of more concern is the negative impact of fake news on the elections.

For the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the FCT, all materials for the elections are on ground but there is the current cash crunch challenges may pose an obstacle if not resolved.

He says the commission in the FCT is required to pay N5000 each to no less than 12000 ad hoc staff for the polls.

SUPREME COURT ADJOURNS CASE ON NEW NAIRA REDESIGN TILL FEB 22

The Supreme Court has adjourned the suit filed by 10 States against the Naira redesign Policy by the Federal Government till February 22 for further hearing.

The Court also upheld its initial extension of the deadline for the use and acceptance of the Old Naira Notes as a legal Tender in Nigeria till the hearing of the Substantive Suit by the States.

The Suit filed by the States was initially filed by 3 States of Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara States but has now been joined by 7 Others.

Edo and Bayelsa States have however joined the Federal Government in the suit seeking the enforcement of the deadline of the New Naira Notes against the argument of the 10 Other States.

There are however reports that protests have broken out over the scarcity of Naira Notes in some States with Banks, Traders and Businesses said to be refusing to accept the Old Notes following the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria that the Old Notes are no longer Legal Tender.