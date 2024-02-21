The National Chairman of the Labour Party(LP), Julius Abure has been arrested by security operatives.

Mr Abure was arrested on Wednesday, February 21, in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Ayo Olorunfemi, confirmed Abure’s arrest to the Nation on Wednesday.

His arrest has since led to protests by members of the party demanding for his release.

The Edo State Police Command have reportedly denied arresting him.

Mr Abure has been at the Center of an internal crisis rocking his party with allegations of fraud from various quarters including the party’s national treasurer who has since been suspended.