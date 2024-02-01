The National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, says allegations of compromise for a weak candidate in the Edo state Governorship election, are frivolous.

He also denies having an interest in the race to Usadede House ahead of the Governorship election in September.

Nigeria’s opposition political party, Labour Party, LP, is still in crisis arising from the fallout of the 2023 general election.

The battle for the soul of the party escalated in the heat of campaigns last year following the suspension of the National Chairman over sundry allegations.

Months after the court restored Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman, it seems there is still brewing crisis.

Some aggrieved party members are in court, accusing Julius Abure’s leadership of forgery and other anti party activities.

Advertisement

A news conference organised was to set the records straight.

Julius Abure denied every allegation levelled against him, providing police reports he says exonerate him from all accusations.

As aspirants continue to jostle for the top seat in the state, the National Chairman is confident his party is well positioned to win the Governorship election.

He says LP is not in alliance with the ruling party in the state to subvert Labour Party’s chances at the polls

He also denies having an interest in the Governorship race

The party blamed the ruling of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party for the current state of the nation and advised the Bola Tinubu administration to fulfil its campaign promises in the interest of the masses.