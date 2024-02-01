The Director General of the Sokoto state Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (SOCHEMA), Yusuf Abu Abdulkarim says the agency is determined to ensure universal access to healthcare by expanding its enrolment drive to capture even the less privileged and vulnerable persons.

He disclosed this in Sokoto during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sokoto state Zakat and endowment Commission aimed at improving access to healthcare by vulnerable and less privileged members of the public.

He said the scheme has adopted strategic partnership with relevant agencies and organisations, in the state such as the Zakat and endowment Commission in order to facilitate the enrollment of less privileged and vulnerable members of the public into the scheme.