Leaders of an International Non Governmental Organisation, INGO have assured Nigerians of their plans to renovate a health care facility in Jahi , Abuja for residents to enjoy basic health care systems and Flag off other humanitarian projects.

They believe every part of the country should be carried along in capital projects that will change lives of citizens .

Over the years, various administrations have tried to provide social amenities in both rural and urban communities across the country .

But despite all efforts put in citizens have still not felt the impact.

This is due to the number of hard to reach communities dotted across the country the failure of the local government system and inadequate funds

It is why non governmental organizations have taken up the challenge of closing the social amenities supply gap in many developing communities .

Some INGOs have succeeded more than others in this sector , having a great impact on rural communities.

At this ceremony, the immediate past President of Rotary Wuse central Abuja, hands over to the current President Albert Kelong Alkali who is the the twenty fifth president.

And Albert Kelong Alkali has already planned out what his tenure will Set out to achieve .

His seven goals are ; disease prevention , screening of vaccinations for hepatitis B, malaria treatment , maternal health and child health , distributing mosquito nets, to pregnant Mothers , mental health .

Some leaders of the INGO are in agreement that; there is an urgent to embarks on more impactful projects across the country .

The group aims to bring peace to various communities through their humanitarian activities, so peace can become a yard stick in citizens interactions now and in the future .