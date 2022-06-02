Kaduna PDP delegate lauded for sharing N7m with less privileged

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegate in Kaduna state Mr. Tanko Sabo, who shared part of the cash he received from his party’s aspirants among less privileged members of his community, has been lauded for his kindness.

Mr Tanko Sabo was one of the national delegates to the recent National Assembly, Governorship and Presidential primary election of the PDP.

A former Special Adviser (SA) on Media to the late Kaduna State Governor Yakowa, Mr. Reuben Buhari, revealed that Mr. Sabo spent about 7 million Naira on indigent members of Sanga Local Government Area.

He was said to have paid the school fees of a couple of children and settled the hospital bills of others.

Mr Tanko Sabo had promised to support his community if chosen as a PDP delegate, a promise many say he has fulfilled.