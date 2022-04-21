Ramadan: Buhari Support Group distributes food Items to less privileged persons in Kebbi

Muslims in Nigeria have been advised to assist the less privileged members of the society especially during this holy month of Ramadan to enable them perform their religious obligations.

The advise was given by Kebbi state governor Atiku Bagudu during the flag off of the distribution of food items provided by a Buhari Support group Buhari for All, in Birnin Kebbi.

Over five truck loads of assorted food items and 25kilograme bag of rice targeting orphans, widows, physically challenge persons and other less privilege persons.

Governor Bagudu who was represented by the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources Abdullah I Dakingati said this become necessary following the current realities and the crisis the nation’s economy is facing.

He also advised Nigerians to go back to farm to avoid flood crisis, saying the Buhari’s administration has committed resources towards improving the sector to the benefit of Nigerians.