It’s Barely ten days into the Ramadan fast, and the Yobe state government is making good its promise in ensuring that iftar food items are distributed to all centres.

This move is aimed at enabling muslim faithful break their fast with ease.

TVC News Michael Oshomah reports that the sum of about 200 million was expended on food items distributed to the centres.

Every month of Ramadan, Yobe state government distributes food items to Islamic centres across the state.

The yearly gesture is to encourage Muslims to fast and pray to Allah to bestow his mercies on them and the country at large.

This year’s Ramadan fast is coming with its uniqueness as Nigeria grapples with economic and security challenges seeking divine intervention.

And for those who observe the Ramadan fast in Yobe state, there is always something to break their fast with.

The state commissioner for Religious affairs, Yusuf Umar admonished the leaders of each centre to be transparent during the cooking and distribution process.

Without a doubt, this gesture by the state government will go a long way in assisting and encouraging the less privileged to fast in this holy month of Ramadan with the expectation of better days for the country.