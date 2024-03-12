Ramadan is a sacred month in the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims all around the world as a time of spiritual renewal and reflection.

At the first Ramadan lecture of the Lagos state government, clerics said It is a month of heightened devotion and dedication to God, as well as a time for giving to those in need and strengthening community bonds.

It is more rewarding this month for Muslims to step out of their comfort zones to enhance their knowledge of Islam by attending Tafsir Lectures.

It is the tradition of the Lagos state Govt to host the first lecture and Iftar (breaking of fast) in the Holy month of fasting.

This year’s lecture focuses on the benefits of the sacred month and the need to curb indiscipline in the society.