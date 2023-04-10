Envy is one of the deadliest diseases of the heart and it produces additional vices such as hypocrisy, backbiting, slandering, abuse and torturing, all of which are grave sins.

Islamic clerics and faithful disclosed this at the 8th Prince Tajudeen Olusi foundation Ramadan lecture with the theme: Consequences of Envy According to Islam.

The clerics urge faithful to go back to the Quran and seek protection in Almighty Allah from an envious people and from being the ones who envy others.