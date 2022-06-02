Taraba CAN wants FG to warn clerics over inciting statements

Taraba State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the federal government and relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute clerics involved in the video on viral demanding for sharia law in the state.

The video clip attributed to some Islamic clerics advocating for Sharia government in the state shortly after the winner of APC gubernatorial candidate was declared.

Although, All Progressives Congress primaries have been trailed with reactions from the party members in Taraba State.

While aggrieved members have already channeled their grievances to the party authority for redress, the winner of the elections had also extended olive branch to the aggrieved but, there is a twist in the political landscape of the state as clergymen now trade words.

The leadership of TEKAN ECWA Church Blog of CAN, has expressed dismay over a video clip advocating for Sharia government in the state following the emergence of a Christian Guber candidate for the All Progressives Congress.

The Christian leaders at a press conference in Jalingo said that they are not comfortable with the video clip, urging both the federal government and security operatives to promptly put in place mechanisms that would halt the outbreak of religious upheaval in the state.

The CAN called on Taraba residents to live as brothers by tolerating one another irrespective of religion affiliations.