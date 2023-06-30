Retired staff of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) under the aegis of the Dolphin Retired Staff Association, have warned a former acting Director-General of the NIA, Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, against making unguarded statements that could affect the integrity of the agency.

The NIA, a Nigerian government agency tasked with overseeing foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations, has been in the news in recent times amid attempts by Ambassador Dauda to get reinstated following his dismissal in 2018.

Dauda had in an article last week accused some officials of the NIA of sponsoring articles against him even as he revealed some intricate details about activities in the agency.

Reacting in a statement titled, ‘The Matter of Derogatory Publications on the NIA and Its Leadership’ which was signed by Augustine Onyeka, a retired NIA official, the association cautioned Dauda against making statements that could debase the agency.

The statement read in part, “The Dolphin Retired Staff Association is concerned by the way and manner one of NIA retired directors, who was briefly put in acting appointment has gone to the public, seeking adjudication in staff matters strictly controlled by in-service rules and regulations to which he had sworn to uphold, while joining the Service.”

The retired NIA officials said in all modern states, such behavioural disposition is considered as “treason” due to the very nature of the service, essentially a covert role in the conduct of relations among nations.

“Ambassador Mohammed Dauda has engaged himself in wild allegations which he knows very well the service will not be able to present in the public domain,” it added.

The association asked Ambassador Dauda to note that the NIA is a disciplined one, whose guiding and directing principles are according to international best practices and must be upheld in order to prevent indiscipline at the peril of national security.

“The association therefore urges Ambassador Dauda to search his conscience and remember the Oath of Allegiance and Official Secret Act he has sworn to as it will be unprofessional of the service to engage in fruitless polemics with him.

“Furthermore, it really does not make sense to be talking about an issue that the director has brought before the law court and in which the court is adjudicating or giving judgment. He is reminded that his personal ambition to be director-general should not supersede his professional calling and patriotism, even as he continues to reside outside of Nigeria,” the statement read.