The Court of Appeal has reinstated Mohammed Dauda as the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The appellate court held that Mr Dauda should be allowed to retire in service in accordance with the stipulated laws

A three member panel lead by justice Peter Ige held that “There is no evidence before the court that shows that Mr Dauda constituted any risk or breached any law.

The appellant appeal is hereby dismissed for lacking in merit and the Industrial Court judgment is hereby affirmed, ”

The court awarded the sum of N1 million to the dismissed DG against the NIA.

Advertisement

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, had ordered the reinstatement of Mohammed Dauda as the head of National Intelligence Agency and payment of salaries and entitlements from March 2018 till date after it found that his dismissal fell short of the NIA Act.

In the judgment delivered by Justice Olufunke Anuwe, the court held that, under the agency’s rule, the appropriate committee to investigate disciplinary cases against management staff is the management staff disciplinary committee, “not the special management staff disciplinary committee”.

The NIA appealed the judgment.