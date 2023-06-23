Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria will address the concerns that surrounds the financing of primary health care in the country by providing timely domestic financing for the procurement of vaccines and also boost Nigeria’s industrial capacity to produce vaccines.

The vice president said this at a meeting with the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates at the presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to reports, this kind of meeting may not solve all of Nigeria’s health challenges but it will ensure the process to improving the financing of Health Care is sustained.

Vice president Kashim Shettima acknowledges that Nigeria is too threatened by polio despite significant successes recorded in eliminating the virus.

He also assured that government will ensure vaccines are made available.

He said “We don’t intend to slow down until we deliver on our promise to eradicate the barrier and polio virus by the end of 2023. we won’t stop until we build a robust institutional framework to ease access to vaccines and ensuring palliatives.

“We won’t stop until we are sure that the resources deployed by our partners and our counterpart funding are distributed for the intended purpose.

For Bill Gates who is the biggest contributor to Global Healthcare financing, he says his foundation has set aside seven billion dollars for Africa to support routine immunization and the global polio eradication in Northern Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote who is one of Africa’s richest men and a partner in the advocacy to improve health financing says he looks forward to the decisions and policies of the National Economic Council towards achieving the sustainable development goals.

He said ” we genuinely believe that the National Economic Council and the decisions that you make together over the next four years will determine whether Nigeria has strong economic growth to keeps its citizens healthy and contribute to achieving the United Nations sustainable development goals.

Bill Gates wants the government to increase investments in evidence-based interventions, prioritise, cost-effective services and promote efficiency.