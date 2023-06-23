The People’s Democratic Party Labour Party are set to close their case before the presidential election petitions court.

According to the timeline of the court, petitioners were given from 30th May- 23 June to tender all their documents and call witnesses

The PDP is currently fielding its 27th witness, Mike Enahoro-Ebeh an Abuja-based legal practitioner.

Shortly before Mr Enahoro took the stand, the PDP had tender-certified true copies of form EC8A from 6 states Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo and Kogi.

Counsel to INEC, the president and the APC objected to the admissibility of the documents

The court however admitted them and the evidence.